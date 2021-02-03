“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Oasis Senior Advisors

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to David Stieglitz and Becky Harkness from Oasis Senior Advisors.

Oasis Senior Advisors is a free service for seniors and their families that need to learn about or find assisted living or memory care options in NE Florida.

To learn more, visit https://www.oasissenioradvisors.com/jacksonville/.

What makes your company unique?: Our personal knowledge of all the licensed communities, and the amount of time we spend with our clients to get to know them so we can match them with the best options for ALL their needs. We are match makers!

How do you define success?: When our clients engage and thrive in the community that we helped them find, and when their stay their exceeds 24 months (the average stay in Florida is less than 18 months.)

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Special Olympics and Best Buddies

Who inspires you and why?: My daughter. Despite having Down Syndrome she was voted Homecoming Queen at Fletcher High School, attended UNF, works at Publix (where she has her own fan following) and performs very complex ballroom dancing routines!