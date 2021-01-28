“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Sarah Justice from KindaWonderful

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Sarah Justice from KindaWonderful.

Kindawonderful is a brand strategy and design company that helps mission-driven businesses who struggle with branding themselves..

To learn more, visit https://www.kindawonderful.com.

Short company description: Kindawonderful is a brand strategy and design company that helps mission-driven businesses who struggle with branding themselves. I help them get unstuck by working with them to create clear brand strategies, build design pieces, and set everything into motion for them.

What makes your company unique?: Unlike strategists that only do strategy, or designers that only design, I do both and deliver the essentials for launching and marketing a brand so that my clients have what they need immediately start attracting and connecting with with customers.

How do you define success?: Setting goals and meeting or exceeding them.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Animal advocacy campaigns, K9’s for Warriors, Veteran campaigns

Who inspires you and why?: Lot’s of choice there. Simon Sinek, Seth Godin… etc.

But I’m going to chose Raymond Charles Barker, author of “The Power of Decision”

There is something magical about having faith in the fact that if you DECIDE something you can make it happen. All your success (or failure) is based on the processes going on in between your ears.