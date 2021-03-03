“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Troy and Aaron from Integrity Law

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Troy and Aaron from Integrity Law.

Integrity Law, P.A. is a full service law firm dedicated to giving back to the community and living up to the name. The firm prides itself on customer service and satisfaction.

To learn more about Integrity Law, please visit https://integritylawjax.com.

Short company description: Integrity Law, P.A. is a full service law firm dedicated to giving back to the community and living up to the name. Our service and reputation in legal services and real estate transactions will surpass your expectation. We offer free consultations! Our mission is To provide exceptional service to clients with a wide range of legal issues in a thoughtful and compassionate manner. We specialize in Adoptions, Paternity, Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Law, Probate, and Estate Planning.

What makes your company unique?: Personalized Service. Client Complete Dedication.

How do you define success?: Based on our client’s success

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

We support many local community efforts such as:

-Jacksonville’s Top 30 Under 30 Award

-Strides For Pride 5K Run/Walk

-LGBT Community Award (Best Local LGBT Attorney)

-Jacksonville Area Legal Aid

-Jacksonville Bar Association

-Get Inspired 6K (Benefiting NFAN)

-Jacksonville Women’s Lawyers Association