“Ignite Success” with Alaina Schwartz from Alaina Schwartz Enterprise

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (http://www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Alaina Schwartz from Alaina Schwartz Enterprise.

Alaina Schwartz is an international business paradigm shifter and speaker, highly effective at mentoring and coaching high-achieving, heart-centered 6-7+ Figure entrepreneurs and leaders to scale their impact and create financial and lifestyle/time freedom. She knows that what got people to where they are now isn’t going to get them where they want to go. She solves business problems with a combination of neuroscience, business strategy, peak performance, quantum physics, psychology, communication and metaphysics.

To learn more check out http://www.alainaschwartz.com.

