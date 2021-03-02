“Making a Difference” with Jann Seymour and Hands on Nashville

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Jann Seymour and Hands on Nashville.

To learn more check out http://www.hon.org.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: In college, I learned so much from a summer as an AmeriCorps member. Now I lead!

How do you define success?: My role at Hands On is operations and grant management, and I’m a very analytical person. We define our strategies and objectives, then set goals around that and monitor our progress to make sure we’re having the intended impact in the community. The feeling of having done something meaningful to help others is what we hope our volunteers take away from every experience. But I also think that nonprofits are the best stewards of community resources when they understand and analyze the impact that they have.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Do whatever speaks to your heart. I grew up with parents who were volunteer EMTs in a town of 800 people. People would sometimes come to our door needing their blood pressure checked or because they had a minor injury and didn’t want to call the ambulance. My parents would always drop what they were doing to help.