“Making a Difference” with Kate Ritchie from Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Kate Ritchie from Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County.

To learn more check out http://www.habitatsumnercounty.org.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for families that have worked incredibly hard to have a place to call their own is an extremely rewarding experience.

How do you define success?: Success to me is putting yourself out there. You know the saying: “If you build it they will come.” I’m pretty sure the modern version of that is: If you build it, and tell everyone about it then they will come. Or maybe more specific: If you build it, and tell the right people about over and over again it in a very targeted, strategic way, and you extend an invitation that they have to say YES to, then they will come.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I am a social butterfly. I enjoy meeting new people in our community and learning what they do to impact our county for the greater good. Then working along side them as a partner to accomplish big goals together.