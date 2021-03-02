“Making a Difference” with Rachel Buchanan from The AMG

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Rachel Buchanan from The AMG.

To learn more check out http://www.theamg.com.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: After the Nashville tornado, I joined a group of people that headed into East Nashville to help clean up debris. Shortly after we arrived, we discovered a family with several downed trees and other debris in their yard. We immediately jumped into action and spent the afternoon taking down trees and cleaning up their home, as well as talking with the family. When we started the day, it was a small group, and by the end there were probably 30 or so additional volunteers that had jumped in to help. It was incredible to see how the community came together to support its own, and on a personal note, it was heartwarming to know that we all started the day as strangers and ended as friends.

How do you define success?: I think success is something that each person describes a little differently for themselves. For me, success is setting goals and working toward those goals. Even if I don’t achieve them right away, the important part for me is that I keep moving. So many times I think that we get caught up in the end result and don’t stop to appreciate the journey that it takes to get there.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I personally love to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Whether it’s volunteering for disaster relief or at Second Harvest Food Bank – for me, there’s nothing better than putting in a little sweat equity. It is also important to me to donate blood. I really admire the work done by the American Red Cross, and I give whenever I can.