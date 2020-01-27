“Marketing Champions” with Christian Jennings from wmHarper

On “Marketing Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week Chase Gunnell sits down with Christian Jennings from wmHarper.

wmHarper is a strategic branding firm created out of a realization that businesses don’t understand the meaning of brand. It was forged over more than 25 years of working for and on some of the most amazing brands in business across virtually every category and media platform in existence. Their goal is to make their clients the Nike of their category.

