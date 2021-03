“Marketing Champions” with Sofia Stefou from VidaCher

On “Marketing Champions”, experts in the fields of advertising and marketing share their experiences on how we champion for our clients, brands and ourselves. We discuss social justice and morality in marketing, adversity that we have overcome in the field and how that translates to success with our clients. Today we met with Sofia Stefou from VidaCher.

To learn more check out http://www.vidacher.com.

