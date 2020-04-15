“Marketing For Your Future” with Aleks Balac from AdStar Media

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Aleks Balac from AdStar Media, LLC.
AdStar Media, LLC is a full service digital marketing agency and is rated the #1 advertising company in Kalamazoo, MI. We specialize in digital ad creation & management, web design, and SEO.
