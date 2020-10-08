“Marketing For Your Future” with Audrey Coates from Custom Digital Solutions

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Audrey Coates from Custom Digital Solutions.

For years the digital marketing world has catered to medium and large businesses. In 2014, Audrey Coates began strategizing how she could help small businesses make a mark for themselves through digital marketing without going bankrupt. What started out as a freelancing idea, turned into a corporation in 2019. Custom Digital Solutions, LLC is now a full scale agency that services clients globally.

To learn more check out https://customdigitalsolutions.co/.

Read more HERE.

