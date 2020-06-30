“Marketing For Your Future” with LaTecia Johnson from Visionary Rising Agency

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with LaTecia Johnson from Visionary Rising Agency.

Visionary Rising builds innovative campaigns, tell inclusive stories, and start revolutions. We provide tailored strategies and insights driven by creators and culture for brands who want to establish authentic relationships with diverse audiences through immersive experiences, original content, and innovative technology transforming the way audiences consume and interpret content.

To learn more check out http://www.visionaryrising.co.