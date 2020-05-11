“Marketing For Your Future” with Madison Martin from Denver Marketing Mavens

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Madison Martin from Denver Marketing Mavens.

Marketing Mavens is a space for Denver women in marketing to support and learn from each other. We’re entrepreneurs, interns, social butterflies, wallflowers, creatives, data nerds, and badass marketers!

To learn more check out https://denvermavens.com.