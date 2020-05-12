“Marketing for Your Future” with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill

By
Susie St. Denis
-

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill.
Pearmill is a tech-powered advertising agency. We produce world-class creative, handle ad operations, and use software to help scale our efforts. We help companies like Sonder, Codecademy, Cointracker, and Made Renovation.
To learn more check out https://pearmill.com.

