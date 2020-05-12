Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill.
Pearmill is a tech-powered advertising agency. We produce world-class creative, handle ad operations, and use software to help scale our efforts. We help companies like Sonder, Codecademy, Cointracker, and Made Renovation.
To learn more check out https://pearmill.com.
“Marketing for Your Future” with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill
Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Nima Gardideh from Pearmill.