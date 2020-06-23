Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Wes Benwick sat down with Todd Hartley from WireBuzz.
Binge-Worthy Marketing…That Sells!
WireBuzz combines storytelling with award-winning video & design to hack your prospect’s attention throughout the customer journey.
To learn more check out WireBuzz.com.
“Marketing For Your Future” with Todd Hartley from WireBuzz
Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Wes Benwick sat down with Todd Hartley from WireBuzz.