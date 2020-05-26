“Marketing for Your Future” with Wendy Glavin from the Wendy Glavin Agency

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Wendy Glavin from the Wendy Glavin Agency.

Wendy Glavin is the Founder and CEO of Wendy Glavin Agency, which specializes in marketing, executive writing, PR, and social media advisory. Based in NYC, she is a 30-year veteran of corporate and agency marketing and consulting, She has worked across a wide variety of industry sectors. With a strong focus on technology, FinTech, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency, she is a monthly contributor for Equities.com with a column called “Glavin‘s Tech Talk.” Wendy is also a featured contributor at CommPRO. Her Linkedin Group, Tech Talk: “From Newbies to Savvy” is a forum to share knowledge and innovation with other business professionals.

