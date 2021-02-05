“On A Mission” with Brian Bush from Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Brian Bush from Tom Bush Family of Dealerships.

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships has been in Jacksonville, FL for over 50 years. They offers Volkswagen, Mazda, BMW, MINI and pre-owned vehicles, service and parts for all makes and models and a Certified Collision Center.

To learn more, visit https://www.tombush.com.

What makes your company unique?: Voted one of the “Best Places to Buy a Car” in the Bold City Best and one of the “Best Places to Work” in the Jacksonville Business Journal.

How do you define success?: Repeat customers coming back again and again for purchasing and servicing their vehicle, with a smile on their face.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: The CEO of VW USA, Scott Keogh. He came in at a very difficult time for the brand and is delivering on a promise to revolutionize the brand and to drive bigger.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Find great employees, treat them right and they will treat your customers right.

What excites you most about your industry?: The future is changing so rapidly, from electrification to autonomous driving and more.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Inventory and supplier issues that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: Joyce Morgan, City Councilwoman for Arlington area, always puts her constituents first and is working hard to improve the community everyday.