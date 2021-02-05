“On A Mission” with Brian Kornfeld from Synapse

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Brian Kornfeld from Synapse.

Synapse Florida is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders to accelerate success in Florida’s thriving economies.

To learn more, visit https://synapsefl.com.

Short company description: Helping to connect, organize, and celebrate Florida’s innovation community.

What makes your company unique?: We are a nonprofit that is leading the charge to make Florida the world’s next great innovation ecosystem.

How do you define success?: Success is seeing companies grow in new and meaningful ways to create innovations that better the world.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Anybody who gives time, talent, or treasure to support the mission.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Give and don’t ask for anything in return.

What excites you most about your industry?: Exponential growth and possibilities are endless.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: The end of the COVID19 barrier.