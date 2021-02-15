“On A Mission” with Clarence Moultrie from Moultrie Lyons Advisory

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Clarence Moultrie from Moultrie Lyons Advisory.

Moultrie Lyons Advisory supplies experienced resources to evaluate the current state of HR and Payroll delivery.

To learn more, visit https://moultrielyons.com.

Short company description: Moultrie Lyons Advisory supplies experienced resources to evaluate the current state of HR and Payroll delivery. We design future state environments through a systematic and financial analysis of the client’s business. Our clients use our written assessment to make decisions on the systems to be used and how services will be delivered to their employees.

What makes your company unique?: Flexibility and nimbleness in providing expert services

How do you define success?: Referenceable clients

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Not a who but more so the consultants that have worked the industry for large companies and decide to start a small business offering the same quality service in a personable way

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Keep learning and sharing…the blessings and sharings will follow

What excites you most about your industry?: Constant change and improvement

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Expansion to government contracting. Finding the way to get to the decision-makers before they make Software Decisions