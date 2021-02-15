“On A Mission” with Janet Stevens from Mission Inn Resort & Club

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Janet Stevens from Mission Inn Resort & Club.

Mission Inn Resort & Club is located just 45 minutes northwest of Orlando and is a full service resort with exceptional meeting venues and recreational opportunities.

To learn more, visit https://missioninnresort.com.

Short company description: Mission Inn Resort & Club is located just 45 minutes northwest of Orlando, Florida. We are a full service resort with exceptional meeting venues and recreational opportunities.

What makes your company unique?: Mission Inn Resort is 57 years old, family owned and operated and located on 1,100 acres of beautiful “Old Florida”.

How do you define success?: Success to me is all about relationships and assisting people to picture their next memorable meetings. It’s great when business relationships turn into longterm friendships.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Bud Beucher, our General Manager, was the baby of 6 children and has been at the property since he was 7 years old.

Bud and the entire family take care of their employees like they are family and follow in his Father and MOther’s footsteps (Nick and Margaret Beucher). Bud is always good to quote his father with wise sayings. The history here at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills is remarkable.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Be Humble and Kind. People like to work with people who are Humble and Kind.

What excites you most about your industry?: It is always a great day when a client raves about their experience at the property. Everything from luxurious guestrooms to exciting recreation and ending the day with a wonderful meal and drinks by the firepit from our wonderful chefs and food & beverage team.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Clients need to be reassured that we are doing all that we can to offer a safe place to meet in person. Everyone is at a different level of comfort. Coming out of this pandemic is instrumental for the hospitality industry. We are offering social distanced meeting and/or hybrid options along with CDC safety measure to ensure our guests are safe to again meet face to face.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: Tim Kramer – LPGA Golf Tour Director. Tim has been instrumental in bringing the LPGA Symetra Tour to Mission Inn Resort & Club for 2020 and we are excited to again host for May 28-30, 2021. There is a wonderful PRO AM experience for guests to play with an LPGA player along with other wonderful opportunities this weekend. I also want to mention the PGA Tour as we have been excited to work with Scott Prichard on the Mackenzie PGA Tour and John Slater on the Latino-America PGA Tour for the past several years and have future events booked as well. We have great partnerships with both of these organization.