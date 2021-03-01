“On A Mission” with Lisamarie Winslow from Keiser University

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Lisamarie Winslow from Keiser University.

Keiser University is a regional accredited private university. Keiser University has campuses throughout the state and online.

To learn more, visit https://www.keiseruniversity.edu.

Short company description: Keiser University is a regional accredited private university. Keiser University has campuses throughout the state and online. The main campus is located in Fort Lauderdale with additional campuses located in Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Melbourne, Miami, New Port Richey, Orlando, Pembroke Pines, Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. Through quality teaching, learning, and research, the university is committed to provide students with 0pportunities to develop the knowledge, understanding, and skills necessary for successful employment. Committed to a “students first” philosophy, Keiser University prepares graduates for careers aligned with the economies of the communities in which the individual campuses serve. The Jacksonville Campus uniquely offers degree programs in Transportation & Logistics, Biomedical Technology, Information Technology Leadership and Nursing, as well as many others. Delivery of our programs is flexible by providing on ground, on line and hybrid options to adult degree seeking students.

What makes your company unique?: In today’s society, there is a genuine need for a university that offers its students a quality, engaging, and supportive academic and career orientated educational experience in an atmosphere of personalized attention. Too often, contemporary collegiate students find themselves treated as mere

numbers in a computer and therefore fail to receive the support necessary to assist them as they strive to complete programs of study. At Keiser University, each student is considered an individual, and the University strives to be aware of the needs of each member of its student body on an ongoing basis. Career-focused education is an interactive process that produces academically prepared technicians, professional practitioners, and clinicians who are critical for future economic growth. The faculty of Keiser University believe that career orientated educational instruction is an art as well as a science, requiring dynamic and engaging processes that develop both the skill set and intellect of career-minded students. Keiser University’s goal is to develop career prepared individuals by providing an educational program that produce employable, skilled, educated, and responsible future citizens. Consequently, Keiser University students are prepared to provide professional, technical and marketable skills necessary to meet the projected needs of society. Inherent in the goals established for Keiser University is the belief that learning takes place through multiple delivery methods and in various settings. For this reason, Keiser University curricula are flexible, individualized, experiential, and instructional, and are structured in a sequential and cumulative fashion.

How do you define success?: Graduation of 100% of my students that enroll!

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Tim Cost, President at Jacksonville University. He is a business man first, that understands what formal higher education needs in order to be viable for generations to come. While he runs a very prestigious university, he finds time to be very engaged in the community and economic development of our community, as well as take time for his family. His professional and personal accomplishments are numerable and noteworthy, in my humble opinion.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?:

Don’t do it! Do your homework and know the institutions strength’s and weaknesses, as well as how your success is measured in that institution.

What excites you most about your industry?: Changes in processes post pandemic.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Navigating legislative changes as it relates to the pandemic, and post pandemic policies.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?:

I actually have 3 – Aaron Bowman, JAX USA Partnership, frmr City Council President, frmr Commander, Darnell Smith, Florida Blue Market President and Community Angel and Aaron Bean, Senator District 4.