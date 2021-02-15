“On A Mission” with Alex Guell from Experis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Alex Guell from Experis.

Experis IT applies specialized talent and industry best practices to help our customers achieve superior workforce results.

To learn more, visit https://experis.com.

What makes your company unique?: Experis develops sustainable relationships with both clients and consultants based on trust, responsiveness and accountability.

How do you define success?: I measure my success on a daily basis. If I can walk away from my desk at the end of the day with a smile on my face… I accomplished success for the day!

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Becky Frankiewicz – Manpower Group President. She is so energetic! Puts me to shame. Her knowledge of US and World Economy is outstanding. Also, her ability to predict market trends blows me away.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Never give up. Persistency is the main ingredient in the formula for success.

What excites you most about your industry?: The satisfaction of helping others find a career that fulfills their needs while at the same time helping my customers accelerate results for their initiatives.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Uncertainty. We are all pushing forward as best we can and hoping for the best. COVID…Go away!

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: I thought long and hard about this. I honestly do not know anyone as committed on helping others to succeed. Her energy and willingness to assist and do whatever it takes for our community. The person that ALWAYS says “Present”… Wendy Norfleet. Sorry…not sorry.