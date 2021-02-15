“On A Mission” with Tammy Hodo from All Things Diverse

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Tammy Hodo from All Things Diverse.

All Things Diverse, LLC provides consulting services to businesses, academic institutions, non-profit organizations and government entities who value diversity and want to develop a high performing inclusive workforce.

To learn more, visit https://allthingsdiverse.com.

What makes your company unique?: We focus on educating people about why we continue to see disparities and work with them to mitigate bias and dismantle the systems that continue to be oppressive to certain communities.

How do you define success?: Changing hearts and minds regarding a dislike/hate towards racial, ethnicity, sexual, and religious minorities.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Jane Elliot-She speaks the truth regarding the racial ideologies in our society.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Continue to read and grow in your knowledge surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion.

What excites you most about your industry?: Changing hearts and minds.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Getting people to understand that we have more similarities than differences. We are a nation torn due to divisive rhetoric that is based on race and ethnicity. Cognitive Dissonance is real surrounding marginalized groups in America.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: Dr. Richard Danford, President of the Urban League. He is concerned about our community and is working to make it a more equitable place for all.