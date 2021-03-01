“On A Mission” with Trey Vollmer from Vollmer Visuals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Trey Vollmer from Vollmer Visuals.

Vollmer visuals helps small business owners grow their business with video marketing.

To learn more, visit https://treyvollmer.com.

What makes your company unique?: We can make your future customers feel like they’ve already met you before they actually have. The “real you”. If they vibe with you and your business they will reach out. If not, this also saves everyone the time of face to face meetings, emails, phone calls, etc.

How do you define success?: I define success by representing a client/ business in it’s authentic state and attracting like minded customers to that client.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: I’m inspired by anyone who loves what they do, is amazing at it and uses their skills to serve others.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Be yourself and take consistent action. Don’t sit back and wait to be accepted by everyone. Don’t wait to be perfect and get everything figured out. Just start serving people.

What excites you most about your industry?: The doors it has opened for me. On February 1st, 2021 my new business partner and I started a new real estate business that we are super excited about!

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: I’m not sure. I am just pushing full speed ahead everyday and I know that God will be opening some doors and closing others. I trust his plan.