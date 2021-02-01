“Tech Champions” with Michael Parks from Spire Investment Properties

Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host Daniel Beaty sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Daniel spoke to Michael Parks from Spire Investment Properties.

Spire Investment Properties is a multifamily real estate investing firm helping people in our investor group to acquire cash producing apartment buildings to supplement their income or retire early.

To learn more, visit https://spireinvestmentproperties.com.

Short company description: Spire Investment Properties is a multifamily real estate investing firm helping people in our investor group to acquire cash producing apartment buildings to supplement their income or retire early.