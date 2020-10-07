“Tech Champions” with Michael Geist from Envistacom

Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host Daniel Beaty sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Daniel spoke to Michael Geist, Senior VP of Strategy and Technology for Envistacom.

Envistacom is a pioneer in the field of wireless communications access technology virtualization. Through virtualization, users can more freely move between different connectivity mediums and experience resiliency and capacity that are unachievable in a purpose-built hardware environment.

To learn more, please visit envistacom.com.