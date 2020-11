Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Jerrod Carter, Chief Information Officer for The Wheaton Group.

The Wheaton Group is a leading provider of household moving services throughout the United States, operating under four brands: Wheaton World Wide, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide, and Arpin Van Lines.

To learn more, please visit wheatonworldwide.com.