“The Horse’s Mouth” with Dawn Grant from Dawn Grant Mental Health

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Dawn Grant from Dawn Grant Mental Health.

7 Strokes in 7 Days is a mental training handbook written by Mental Trainer and Hypnotist, Dawn Grant, that will revolutionize your golf game and life. Offering skills developed for over 20 years in how to unlock true potential and accelerate performance.

To learn more, visit https://dawngrant.com.