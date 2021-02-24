“The Horse’s Mouth: Veterans Edition” with Jerry Majetich and Michelle Poitier

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Jerry Majetich and Michelle Poitier.

Michelle Speakz is a professional Life-Recovery Coaching company specializing in assisting clients to achieve their personal goals and improve their competence capacity and productivity.

To learn more please visit https://michellespeakz.com.

How do you define success?: I define success as finding your life Passion and turning it into Purpose; providing help, hope and healing

What Branch were you in and how long?: I provided 13 Years of honourable service in the United States navy as a cryptologist.

After your service ended, how did you spend your time? Did you go back to school? Immediately Enter the private Sector?: After my military service, I spent quite a few years Seeking my Passion and purpose. The fire within me was ignited for community advocacy after spending some time at the Schell-Sweet Community Resource Center in an administrative capacity. I later went on to pursue and achieve A bachelor’s degree in management. Which I utilized to create Future Impressions LLC, A virtual professional writing and administrative support virtual services business (dissolved in 2020 after 12 years of serving the community). I went on to Create a 501 C3 non-profit Healing Women Healing Nations of Northeast Florida. I worked as an independent contractor for several veteran based organisations as an expedition leader, writer and speaker.

Are you a member of any Veteran’s organizations? If so, which ones?: I am an alumni of The Mission Continues, A former board member of the Veterans Reintegration Center of Jacksonville and Current member of the Florida Department of Veterans Hall of Fame Society.

How do you define success?: Always move forward through pain and failures. Stay true to yourself, your family and your cause.

What Branch were you in and how long?:

USMC – 4 years

US Army – 15 1/2 years

After your service ended, how did you spend your time? Did you go back to school? Immediately Enter the private Sector?: My ex-wife caused financial ruin after my injury and after my retirement, I found myself as a single father and in a massive amount of debt. I first rebuilt my body strength, then prepared my children for life and began my search to return to work, through ongoing surgeries. I am actually having my 82nd and 83rd surgeries next month at Walter Reed.

Are you a member of any Veteran’s organizations? If so, which ones?:

VFW

American Legion

Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Veteran Relief Fund

Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS)