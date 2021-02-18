“The Horse’s Mouth: Veterans Edition” with Roy Blair from Karuka Consulting

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Roy Blair from Karuka Consulting.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, with offices nationally, Karuka is a veteran-owned Global Leadership Advisory firm. With connected architecture of Insights, Solutions, Results ISR, Karuka provides modern solutions to the modern challenges corporations, startups, and small businesses face with Organizational Culture, Change Management, Innovation, and Leadership Inclusion.

To learn more, visit https://www.karukacultural.com

This episode of “The Horse’s Mouth” is sponsored by The Fire Watch, Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country. To learn more, visit https://www.thefirewatch.org

How do you define success?: I define success in several ways; however, succeeding in your passions, which are”good,” understanding who you are, and developing into more, is purely my definition of success. Providing value to people around me is essential. Success is impacting people’s lives, creating epochs leading as an example, seeing those people succeed in their goals, and then helping others.

What Branch were you in and how long?: 21 years

After your service ended, how did you spend your time? Did you go back to school? Immediately Enter the private Sector?: I utilized the time and help of Veteran Affairs great leaders who still help. Operation New Uniform, Wounded Warrior Project, Onward To Opportunity, Transition Assistance Program, spent time with close family members, and the fantastic teammates in Karuka Consulting.

Are you a member of any Veteran’s organizations? If so, which ones?: Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), Operation New Uniform (ONU), Onward To Opportunity (O2O), Transition Assistance Program (TAP), Boots 2 Business (B2B), ” SCORE” Small Business Administration