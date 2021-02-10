“The Horse’s Mouth: Veterans Edition” with Tiffany Howard, Kyle Fresh, and Rick Hoffman

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Tiffany Howard, from Florida Real Estate Endeavors, Kyle Fresh, from WJW Associates, and Rick Hoffman, from Orion Solutions LLC.

Florida Real Estate Endeavors is a boutique real estate brokerage specializing in residential services to buy, sell, and relocate in Clay, Duval, and St. Johns counties.

To learn more about Florida Real Estate Endeavors, visit https://flahomepro.com.

This episode of “The Horse’s Mouth” is sponsored by The Fire Watch, Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country. To learn more, visit https://www.thefirewatch.org