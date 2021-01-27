“The Horse’s Mouth: Veterans Edition” with Traci Crawford, Luke Lewis, and Robert Lynn

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Traci Crawford from Engel and Volkers, Luke Lewis from Xera Realty, and Robert Lynn from Future Home Loans and Wally Conway, from Monument Commercial Building Inspections.

This episode of “The Horse’s Mouth” is sponsored by The Fire Watch, Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country. To learn more, visit https://www.thefirewatch.org