“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Ana Ochoa from Fiddle Leaf Interiors

Ana is a lawyer turned interior designer/DIY Blogger. With a passion for power tools and helping women, Ana started Fiddle Leaf Blog to help you work from anywhere.

To learn more, visit https://fiddleleafblog.com. To take her free workshop, visit http://fiddleleafblog.com/INVITED.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: I charge through any kind of self doubt or temporary negative feelings/insecurities. You have to push through the fear and keep on going, especially when starting something new. When I began my coaching business for new bloggers, I was nervous and on many days, doubted my own abilities. But EVERYONE feels those things at some point or another, because our brains are wired to keep us out of harms way. Ignoring the thoughts that do not serve you is key to succeeding in any business venture. I love succeeding more than I hate losing or any kind of rejection, as hard as it can be, so I just feel the fear and push through!

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Don’t care about what other people think. Or at least don’t let what other people think influence what action you take.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: I have many mentors! I do feel it’s important to have at least one mentor so you have someone who is more emotionally removed from your business to bounce ideas off of and problem solve with. It’s essential to have someone who can see things from a different perspective than you sometimes.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: Secrets of Six-Figure Women by Barbara Stanny

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: I keep a schedule of my tasks and I batch tasks as much as possible to cut down on actual work time. Multi tasking is the greatest killer to productivity, so I do my best to dedicate my whole self to one thing at a time – it’s amazing how much more you get done in a lot less time! Doing this has given me a lot more time to spend with my husband and sweet pup!