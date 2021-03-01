“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Fran Charlson from Ayla’s Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Fran Charlson from Ayla’s Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue.

Ayla’s Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue, Inc., is a St. Augustine-based 501(c)(3) supporting adoption, spay and neuter, and responsible care of animals. Along with education, outreach, and adoption and fostering programs, Ayla’s Acres maintains a 45-acre sanctuary where “unadoptable” animals may live out their lives with peace, love, and dignity.

To learn more, visit https://aylasacres.org

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: I learned in an earlier career to be a manager. I was able to couple that with my love of animals to create and manager a successful animal rescue.

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Impatience is a motivator, but patience is a virtue. Learning to balance the two has been a wonderful learning experience.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: I’ve had several mentors over the years. I believe it’s incredibly important. My most influential mentor has been Harold Fethe. He’s also my husband, but started as my boss. He’s taught me and continues to teach me meaningful, intelligent and compassionate methods to problem solving, relationships building and creating a vision.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: Please Understand Me by Keirsey and Bates

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: I don’t. My family is incredibly important to me and will always take precedence. I’m still working on a good balance. Always been a workaholic.