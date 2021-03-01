“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Brianne Davis, author of Secret Life

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Brianne Davis, author of Secret Life.

Originally from Atlanta, Brianne moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. Her first lead role came in 2005 with the blockbuster hit Jarhead, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Her credits include recurring roles on Hulu’s “Casual,” TNT’s “Murder In The First,” HBO’s “True Blood,” as well as FX’s “Nip/Tuck,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS’ “CSI: Miami,” ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” and HBO’s “True Blood.”

To learn more, visit https://secretlifenovel.com. To purchase her book, visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/1736106503/ref=dbs_a_w_dp_1736106503

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: driven, vulnerability, humility and authenticity

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Don’t look for men to fill you or outside stuff like career hold your self worth. You are amazing just as you are. Nothing is worth your self love and confidence.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: I have many mentors. My SLAA fellows. My husband. My mother. My sister. A lot of people influence me.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: Yes, MINE! haha.. Not sure. Let me get back to you

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: Self care. My SLAA meetings every morning. Take baths. Meditation for 10 mins