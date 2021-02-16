“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Carol Potter from Carol Potter, MFT

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Carol Potter from Carol Potter, MFT.

Carol Potter graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in Social Relations, also known as psychology. She received her Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy at Phillips Graduate Institute in Encino, CA in 1997 and was licensed four years later (MFT37766). As adjunct Faculty at Phillips, she has taught Narrative, Solution-Focused and other contemporary theories of Marriage and Family Therapy, Treatment planning and Presentation, Research and Workshop Presentation.

To learn more, visit http://www.carolpotter.net/home.html.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: I have always pursued things I feel passionate about, and been willing to change course: from acting to getting an MFT, and then to co-writing a book.

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Trying to make all my decisions on my own, without having people who support me to consult with.

I wish I could have developed a better mentor relationship in my first career (actor), but have had many resources in my second (marriage & family therapist).

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: There are many books for actors, on both the process and the business. Lynn Grodzki has written the Bible for therapists.

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: This was much more difficult when I was living with my husband and son, during the latters school days. Now, I have to balance work with my many interests. Being semi-retired makes it a lot easier.