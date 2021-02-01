“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Christine Hoffman, Mayor of Jacksonville Beach

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Christine Hoffman, Mayor of Jacksonville Beach.

Mayor Hoffman won the race for mayor of Jacksonville Beach in November of 2020. Before becoming mayor, she was on the Jacksonville Beach City Council.

To learn more, visit https://votechrishoffman.com.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: I’ve always been driven to be MORE involved in everything I do (school, college, community.) Being willing to step up requires some vulnerability and risk but also brings about greater rewards. I thrive on connecting people, building partnerships and working with others to help solve problems. And this sounds silly, but a definite key is not being scared of public speaking!

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Worrying about what other people think. As you get older, you realize people are trying to figure things out just as much as you are. Why give them the power to influence your choices?

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: I don’t have a specific mentor but I have people in my life that I turn to for certain things. I look for people that I trust to be honest with me, who know me and who will be there even if I falter.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: I don’t have a specific book to recommend but for me, I’m reading a lot of books about the history of our community. Knowing how we got here, what leaders of the past did or didn’t do and why is important to me to help chart a path to the future.

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: I’m selective with my time–everything I do ties together/compliments each other with my roles at the City, Museum and on local boards. My friends understand and we are big on planning ahead!