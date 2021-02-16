“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Gabie Ruiz from Proyectos Ruiz

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Gabie Ruiz from Proyectos Ruiz.

To learn more, visit https://m.facebook.com/ProyectosRuiz/.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: Vulnerability, adaptivity, passion, strong sense of purpose, connection.

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Rather than what to avoid, I’d tell my younger self to attract new experiences, look at all interactions as seeds for the future, recognize that we have the power to create our circumstances through positive mindset, and while we want to appreciate relationships, the close ones take time to build and the best opportunities come most often from those relationships furthest from us.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: Yes. It is important to have what I call a thought collective. What’s interesting is the mentors I’ve chosen have never stayed in the same place for long. They are always creating and in all my cases, they are not bound to one city, they move on with complete trust in the next steps presenting themselves when the time is right. Covid has introduced mentors outside my own city!

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for someone starting out in business?:

Evolve Your Brain by Joe Dispenza

Existential Kink by Carolyn Elliott

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: Rituals and schedules at home as well as work. I recognize what I do at home is the food for my professional life.