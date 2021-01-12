“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Heidi Hartson, Clinical Psychologist

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Heidi Hartson a clinical psychologist.

Dr. Heidi Harston is psychologist with a private practice Rockridge area of Oakland. She is licensed to practice clinical psychology in California with particular experience and expertise working with people to gain mastery over anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), compulsive shopping, trichotillomania (hair pulling) and skin picking.

To learn more, visit http://www.heidihartstonphd.com.