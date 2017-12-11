3rd Annual Angelwood  Sporting Clay Shoot

Monday, February 5th, 2018
8am-2pm
Jacksonville Clay Target Sports
Winners Choice: Standard Grade ‘sporter’ or ‘parcour’ shotgun valued at over $12,000!
Tickets are available online Only 200 available!
Glock 43 and Yeti Cooler Raffle Click here to buy a ticket
Come shoot with Former Jacksonville Jaguar Jeff Lageman and Congressman John Rutherford and watch the
50/50 Skeet Shootout at NOON!
Proudly providing unparalleled services to children, adults and families living with disabilities.
For more information on ways to help contact:
Development Director
Tera Lageman