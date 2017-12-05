5 Minutes With Arthur Carrion – > Stallionmexsearch

Joining us in the Buzz Studios was Arthur Carrion from Stallionmexsearch.



Company Description:

StallionMexSearch is a specialized marketing firm that promotes American Quarter Horse stallions, horse sales, agrobusiness advertisement, and we report the latest industry news, trends, race results and other information.

Our publications include official and unofficial race reports, quality sires, industry events and news, and other information relevant to horse care and racing.

StallionMexSearch proudly supports the development of the Mexican Horse Industry and we aim to educate, inform, and entertain the Hispanic Community Worldwide.



Relevant facts and info about Arthur Carrion & Stallionmexsearch.

When did you start your business?

2015



How long have you been in your industry?

26



Why did you chosse your industry?

I love horses and it has been the family business for a generations.



Where are you located?

We are HQ in Jacksonville, FL



Who are your typical clients?

Quarter Mile Horses breeders, fans, and owners.



What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

This is a very dynamic and happy industry. I like that is constantly evolving.



What are common problems you see?

What advice/tips do you have for clients?

Increase ROI for your marketing spending.



Tell me about your favorite client:

My favorite client is John Perez, he is great at responding and giving accurate information.



When is your busy/slow season?

N/A



What keeps you up at night?

I like exploring new ways to promote my site.



How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?

I participate in horse events and promote myself on social media.



How involved are you in the community?

Very Involved in the horse community



What is your favorite charity?

Rescue Horses



What advice would you give to someone thinking of getting into this business?

If you are passionate about horse racing go for it.



What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I like riding horses, running and watch movies.



