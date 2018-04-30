5 Minutes With Christon “The Truth” Jones

By
Jeff Shuford
-
0
30

Welcome to the Buzz Christon, can you give our audience a brief breakdown of who you are and what you stand for?

Hey, Jeff, I’m Christon The Truth Jones. I am a business mogul, best selling author, investor and international keynote speaker. People always ask my mom how did your son become a CEO. Well, the old 40/40 plan no longer works. Working 40 hours/week on a job for 40 years. Most of those people live paycheck to paycheck and retire on a fixed income. Truly never walking in their TRUTH and living out their dreams.

How did you get the background and skills necessary to start & run your business?

I started my business in 2015, at the age 8. I incorporated my company, Return On Investment in 2017. My business skills and knowledge come from mentorship, coaching, failing fast, setting goals, and taking action. I have learned a great deal from my mentorship and coaching sessions, but failure has been the best teacher.

How do you market your business? How are people aware of your business?

I market my business on LinkedIn and word of mouth.  I definitely, capitalize on my mother’s military status to connect with military families around the world. My moms military status and connections have made me a global brand.

Where do you see your business in the next year? In the next five years? The next ten years?

In the next year, I see me automating my business, in five years my business will be a household name, and in ten years I will have a successfully helped 100,000 families retire on a passive income of 100k/annually.

Why would you hire me? Like most Entrepreneurs, I don’t just sell my services; I teach a process that’s worth the return on investment. That’s a privilege that I will not take for granted and one that I would love to earn.

Previous articleRed, White and Tuna at ABET
Jeff Shuford
https://techfromvets.com
Jeff Shuford is an award-winning technologist and a decorated Iraq War Veteran based in Jacksonville Florida. A regular contributor to Forbes, The Business Journals, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The Huffington Post, Shuford's passion for producing captivating content extends far past his columns in prestigious publications. Shuford's Forbes article titled “Nine Unique Ways To Brand Yourself As A Thought Leader,” was named by LinkedIn Business as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Articles Among Recruiters This Week. In addition to Shuford's Linkedin Business honor, his piece was also named the most viewed and shared article from the Forbes Coaches Council of 2017 with over 100,000 views.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR