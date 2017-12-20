9 Great Reasons Why You Should Volunteer

A Cause Greater than Oneself… It Starts with You!
by Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center
shcjax.org
Volunteering for most people means setting aside some time to perform tasks for others free of charge. In this age where time equates to money, it is easy for people to ignore volunteering opportunities. It is a waste of time and money for them. However, volunteering has more benefits that most people care to admit. There are also numerous things you can do as a volunteer from working at a local daycare to traveling abroad to help the less fortunate.
Make an Impact
YOUTH HELPING AMERICA
Youth Volunteers Succeed Academically
Approximately 10.6 million youth – or 38 percent of the youth population – have engaged in community service.
65 percent of youth who participate in service as part of a college research activity are also engaged in the services themselves.
Volunteering is like an internship. It adds to your resume significantly. It allows employees to know that you are capable of going out of your way to help those in need. Volunteering is an excellent means of adding to your portfolio; having the required hands-on skills. Most employers are looking for people who have real-world experiences that they can bring to their companies.
If Family Members Volunteer, Youth Will Too
A youth from a family where at least one parent volunteers is almost twice as likely to volunteer as a youth with no family members who volunteer – and nearly three times as likely to volunteer on a regular basis.
Among youth who are in families where both parents and siblings volunteer,
86 percent volunteer themselves, and 47 percent are regular volunteers. Only 14 percent do not volunteer themselves.
64 percent of non-volunteers reported that no one in their family volunteers.
Sharpening The Saw
Life is always about learning. We are always learning new ways to perform certain tasks, or how to better sharpen our skill set. Stephen Covey calls it, “Sharpening The Saw”.
Volunteering provides an environment where you can learn through practical activities. Every day of our life, we you need to challenge ourselves, to achieve more and go farther with the life we are given. Volunteering allows us to have such challenging moments on a regular basis. The diverse challenges allow us to recognize and explore what our limitations and potentials are. Over time we find ourselves succeeding in things that we never thought possible. By purposing to help others, we cultivate a mindset of self-empowerment. When we are each part of a larger collective, working together for the greater good.
Take Responsibility
Find Your Potential
Make Real Connections
Have an Open Mind
Genuinely Fun Experiences
Are you ready to make a difference in someone’s life? Click below to learn more about the volunteer opportunities with the Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center.
source: https://shcjax.org/9-great-reasons-volunteer/