A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder             

January 5, 2018

8:00 PM

Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Getting away with murder can be so much fun… and there’s no better proof than the knock-‘em-dead hit show that’s earned unanimous raves and won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical-A Gentlemen’s Guide To Love & Murder! As one most gentlemanly NPR critic put it, “I’ve never laughed so hard at a Broadway musical!” Gentleman’s Guide tells the Story of Monty, an Heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by-you guessed it- eliminate the eight relatives (all played by one fearless man) who stand in his way. All the while, Monty has to juggle his mistress, his fiancée and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea. The Hollywood Reporter raves, “Gentleman’s Guide restores our faith in musical comedy!”