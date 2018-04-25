ALAN PARSONS LIVE PROJECT

APRIL 28 – The Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

This legendary talent began his storied career as an assistant engineer at the famed Abbey Road Studios working on projects such as The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Let It Be, and quickly became one of the most sought-after names in the recording industry for his engineering work on Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, sound engineer and associate producer for Steve Wilson’s album “The Raven that Refused to Sing (And Other Stories).” Released February 25, 2013, it received critical applause and rated #3 on the German album charts.

After earning accolades for his work behind the glass, Parsons, a true Renaissance man and talented musician, formed The Alan Parsons Project, a multi-platinum selling, progressive rock band featuring Parsons, his collaborator Eric Woolfson and a rotating cast of studio musicians. The Alan Parsons Project garnered commercial and critical acclaim for such certified Billboard Top 40 hit singles as “Eye in the Sky,” “Time” and “Don’t Answer Me” among other successes.

CAREER-DEFINING RECORDS: The Beatles – Abbey Road, The Beatles – Let It Be, Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wings – Wild Life, The Hollies – Hollies, Al Stewart – Year Of The Cat, The Alan Parsons Project – I Robot, The Alan Parsons Project – Eve, The Alan Parsons Project – Eye In The Sky, Alan Parsons – A Valid Path. He has received gold and platinum awards from many countries, including 11 Grammy Award nominations for engineering and production, which includes a nomination for Best Surround Sound Album for A Valid Path. 2013 marked the 40th Anniversary of Parsons engineering the acclaimed Pink Floyd album, The Dark Side Of The Moon (which includes the hit, Great Gig In The Sky). TDSOTM placed in the TOP 100 Billboard Charts (1973 to 1988) with an estimated 50 million copies sold. Parsons was directly responsible for some of the most notable sonic aspects of the album as well as the recruitment of singer Clare Torry. His involvement made a significant impact on the success of the album, which garnered Parsons a Grammy Award nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Alan has received a large number of awards including 11 Grammy nominations, The Les Paul Award in 1995 and The Diva Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in Munich, Germany in June 2012. He is in demand as a public speaker and was keynote speaker at the 2014 Audio Engineering Society Convention in Los Angeles and was the opening speaker at the TEDx Conejo conference in California in April 2012.

Parsons has been leading the way regarding technology, blending tech with art for his craft as a recording engineer and producer-performer. Compiling years of expertise into his book (and DVD set), “Art & Science of Sound Recording.” There’s nothing else like it available in the marketplace. “Art & Science of Sound Recording” available on DVD: http://www.artandscienceofsound.com/

Sony has re-released his music collection in vinyl, and now in the new state-of-the-art surround sound @ 45 rpm (12” record size) is the 40 Anniversary of Tales of Mystery and Imagination, vinyl double album soon to release.

A CD box set of all the Alan Parsons Projects was released in March 2014 and included a controversial never previously released CD from 1979 entitled The Sicilian Defence.

Both Tales of Mystery and Imagination and Eye in the Sky have been re-released on vinyl at 45 rpm (12” record size). Both albums have been released in anniversary box sets, including vinyl, original and bonus CDs, and include 5.1 Surround mixes on Blu-ray.

Release of The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project on Blu-ray and DVD with audio in both stereo and 5.1 Surround — The Philharmonic Orchestra of Medellin, a seventy-piece orchestra, conducted by Alejandro Posada, Live in Medellin, Columbia and the CERN Choir performs with Parsons, under the direction Gonzalo Martinez and Zürcher Sing-Akademie, Director – Tim Brown, Nathan Kreitzer and the SBCC Quire of Voyces, Orquesta Filarmónica de Medellín. The Band: Alan Parsons — Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals,P.J. Olsson – Lead Vocals, Alastair Greene — Guitar and Vocals, Guy Erez — Bass Guitar and Vocals, Danny Thompson — Drums and Vocals, Tom Brooks — Keyboards and Vocals, Todd Cooper — Saxophone, Guitar, Percussion and Vocals. Executive Producer — John Regna. https://youtu.be/oVhNPHF0Sb0

Clip from the symphonic (70-piece orchestra): https://youtu.be/oVhNPHF0Sb0

Offered in DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD digipak, vinyl and digital formats

2018 brings a special opportunity to the public March 24 and 25. Alan leads an intensive Master Class weekend workshop along with Grammy Award winning arranger (and one of Alan’s band members) Tom Brooks, at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana, CA, which includes a full symphony orchestra. Participating in the intensive will be session greats Vinnie Colaiuta, Nathan East and Jeff Kollman. The track, an orchestral classic, is being given the Prog Rock treatment and will actually appear on Alan’s next album.

Alan is not only in the middle of recording that album, he’s doing it from his brand-new Neve 5088 console, all analogue state-of-the-art recording studio at his home property in the Santa Barbara area.

Exercising his family genes in acting, Alan will be immortalized as a cartoon-ized version of himself in the “Yacht Rocky” episode of the long-running, mega-hit animated TV series, “Family Guy.” Air date will be sometime in 2019. The producer-writers of the show are long-time fans of Alan’s music.

Believing in giving back to his community, Alan donated all proceeds from his Chumash Casino concert to benefit first responders and local organizations serving Thomas Flood victims and first responders. But his generosity doesn’t stop there. Alan helped to spearhead the One 805 KICK ASH BASH benefit event that further supports first responders and Montecito fire and flood victims. Raising over $2 million, the celebrity appearance list included Dennis Miller (emcee), Ellen DeGeneres, Michael Keaton, David Foster, Don Johnson, musical performances by Alan Parsons, Katie Perry and other luminaries.