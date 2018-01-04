Alhambra in the Community

The Alhambra is proud to partner with Duval County Public Schools for their Instruments for Change campaign. Donations of new and gently used instruments are being accepted the Theatre’s box office through January 26, 2018. All donated instruments will be inspected, repaired (if necessary), and then sent to schools where students need them in order to continue their instrumental music studies. Over 200 instruments have been collected so far and your support will help us reach a goal of collecting 100 more instruments for students. Don’t miss this opportunity to foster the creative talents of Jacksonville’s youth! Click here for more information.