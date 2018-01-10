April Art Picks

April 7

Jacksonville Mini Maker Faire

Museum of Science & History

TheMosh.org

Jacksonville Mini Maker Faire is a celebration of both the innovative spirit of the region’s burgeoning Maker Movement and the collaborative nature of North East Florida. It seeks to bring learning to life by sparking creativity in every citizen. The 2018 Jacksonville Mini Maker Faire is produced by the Museum of Science & History (MOSH) with the support of a large community of makers, sponsors, and organizations.

April 12

Art of Cooking Series: Homegrown

The Cummer Museum

CummerMuseum.org

Ever wondered how to take freshly harvested garden fare from nature to your dinner table? Saturiwa Trading Company and Chef Jamey Evoniuk with The Cummer Café, The Chef’s Garden, and The Candy Apple team up to share small bites and preparation techniques that showcase the freshness of locally-sourced produce. This will be paired with a cocktail tasting that features botanical gin and an explanation into the methods of its production by Jacksonville-based Manifest Distillery founder, David Cohen.

April 15

Jersey Boys

Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

THCenter.org

“Too good to be true!” raves the New York Post for Jersey Boys, the 2006 Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award –winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nicki Massi. This is the true story of how four blue collar kids become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30! Jersey Boys features their hit songs “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Apr. 17

ABBA The Concert

The Florida Theatre

FloridaTheatre.com

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling audiences with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”