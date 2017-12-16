April Community Picks

April 6-7

One Spark

Everbank Field OneSpark.com

One Spark 2018 will usher in a new era of innovation, energy and excitement. Held in the U.S Assure Club East of Everbank Field, the two-day festival will feature the brightest new ideas in technology, health, education, social good and much more. Beginning at 6 p.m. the festival transforms into the One Spark After Dark that attendees have come to love and expect since the festival’s inception.

April 13

Party of the Decades

Anheuser Busch Brewery

JLJacksonville.org

Everyone will start in the Rockin’ 50s with a Level 1 access ticket, where swingin’ 50s artist Billy Buchanan will be performing. But if you don’t want to get stuck there, make sure you upgrade to the Funky 70s Level 2 access ticket for added admission into the 70s where the Boogie Freaks will be getting groovy. The fun doesn’t stop there though. Get a Rockin’ 90s All Access Pass to be able to flow from room to room as the night progresses, where DJ EL will be slammin’ the party for the night.

Apr. 14

Jacksonville Backyard Barbecue Competition

Daniel’s Kids

DanielsKids.org

Sample BBQ from up to 60 teams and cast your vote for the best BBQ in Jacksonville at the 8th annual Jacksonville Backyard BBQ Championships. Enjoy music, games for the kids, and great BBQ for a great cause. This event is a fundraiser for the Glyn Cook Memorial Scholarship for Daniel kids. The scholarship is awarded to formerly homeless Daniel kids who are in college. Celebrity and certified BBQ judges will rate the entries and crown the Amateur BBQ King of Jacksonville. Pro teams compete for a share of a prize pool.

April 21

Earth Day at the Landing

Jacksonville Landing

JacksonvilleLanding.com

The Jacksonville Landing welcomes you, your friends, your family, your pets and all others to celebrate Earth Day on April 21 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Jacksonville Landing. This FREE celebration will include earth-friendly vendors, artisans market, kids play zone, kid’s entertainment, riverfront dining, and more!