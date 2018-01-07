April Music Picks

April 10

All Time Low

Mavericks

MavericksAtTheLanding.com

Since forming in the Baltimore suburbs in 2003, All Time Low has become one of the biggest pop-punk bands to emerge on the scene, building a grassroots following of die-hard fans with very little radio airplay and a touring ethic that would rival vets like Green Day. Joining them will be GNASH and Dreamers!

April 14

The Wailers

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PVConcertHall.com

The legendary Wailers band returns to bring its revolutionary sound to fans around the world. Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ guitarists Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey, The Wailers continue to make musical history.

Brian Culbertson

April 18

Florida Theatre

FloridaTheatre.com

Brian Culbertson is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. He has had 3o #1 Billboard singles including “Been Around The World,” “Hey Girl,” “That’s Life,” and “Always Remember.” Culbertson newest album Colors of Love releases on Valentine’s Day 2018.

April 20

Thomas Rhett

Daily’s Place

DailysPlace.com

Multi-platinum country music recording artist THOMAS RHETT will make a stop at Daily’s Place next spring on his “Life Changes” tour, Live Nation and Bold Events confirmed today. Joined by special guests BRETT YOUNG and CARLY PEARCE. In 2017, Rhett was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. His latest album, “Life Changes,” was released this past September and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He is nominated for multiple CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year.

April 21

Modest Mouse

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

StAugAmphitheatre.com

Presented in partnership with X106.5 Jacksonville’s Alternative, JaxLive and Foundation Presents.

Modest Mouse’s latest album, Strangers to Ourselves (Epic), debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, and at #1 on the Rock, Alternative, Vinyl, and Internet charts the week it was released. Also, the band earned a career-high debut on the UK Official Albums chart.

Apr. 27

Roscolusa Songwriters Festival

Ponte Vedra

Roscolusa.com

Join Nashville’s finest songwriters for an intimate night of popular music performed by the original songwriters themselves and to shine a light on the creative world of songwriting. At Roscolusa Song Fest, you not only get to hear hit songs, but you also get to hear the stories behind them. Also see some of Jacksonville’s finest food trucks, a play area for kids, and a teen zone! A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.