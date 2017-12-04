April Nightlife Picks

April 14

Spring Wine Festival

Amelia Island Wine Company

AmeliaIslandWineCompany.com

Try over 60 different wines from around the world. Tickets $35.00 per person. Tickets purchased prior to the day of the event only $30.00 per person. Get complimentary wine glass and Hors d’oeuvres will be offered.

April 15

Yappy Hour at the Landing

Jacksonville Landing

JacksonvilleLanding.com

Yappy Hour is a free event for dogs, their parents and dogs lovers. It takes place 6 times a year: three times in the Spring and three in the Fall. Each month is a different theme and consists of contests, giveaways, a Pet Expo, live music, food and drink specials and more.

Apr. 20 & 21

Cristela Alonzo

The Comedy Zone

ComedyZone.com

Cristela made TV history by being the first Latina to create, produce and star in a network TV sitcom, “Cristela.” She starred in Disney Pixar’s hit movie “Cars 3,” and her stand-up special, “Lower Classy,” is currently streaming on Netflix. Her podcast, “To be Continued with Cristela Alonzo,” is a mix of sketch and social commentary. Cristela is based in LA and is currently writing her first book to be released in 2018 by Simon & Schuster.

April 23

Girl’s Night Out Networking + Social 1 Year Bash

Roy’s Restaurant

HouseWifesInTheCity.com

Grab a girlfriend + join for a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling at Roy’s at Jacksonville Beach! All women are welcome to attend the FREE Networking Socials! Vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night!