April Nightlife Picks

April 14
Spring Wine Festival
Amelia Island Wine Company
Try over 60 different wines from around the world. Tickets $35.00 per person. Tickets purchased prior to the day of the event only $30.00 per person. Get complimentary wine glass and Hors d’oeuvres will be offered.
April 15
Yappy Hour at the Landing
Jacksonville Landing
Yappy Hour is a free event for dogs, their parents and dogs lovers. It takes place 6 times a year: three times in the Spring and three in the Fall. Each month is a different theme and consists of contests, giveaways, a Pet Expo, live music, food and drink specials and more.
Apr. 20 & 21
Cristela Alonzo
The Comedy Zone
ComedyZone.com
Cristela made TV history by being the first Latina to create, produce and star in a network TV sitcom, “Cristela.” She starred in Disney Pixar’s hit movie “Cars 3,” and her stand-up special, “Lower Classy,” is currently streaming on Netflix. Her podcast, “To be Continued with Cristela Alonzo,” is a mix of sketch and social commentary. Cristela is based in LA and is currently writing her first book to be released in 2018 by Simon & Schuster.
April 23
Girl’s Night Out Networking + Social 1 Year Bash
Roy’s Restaurant
Grab a girlfriend + join for a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling at Roy’s at Jacksonville Beach! All women are welcome to attend the FREE Networking Socials! Vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night!